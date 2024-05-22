Local school district forced to cut jobs due to budget deficit

TIPP CITY — Money problems are forcing a local school district to cut jobs.

Tipp City Exempted Village Schools leaders gathered on Tuesday to discuss who these cuts will impact.

Dozens of community members attended the meeting to learn about the district’s decision.

Despite the full agenda, many community members wanted to know more about the district’s budget deficit and which staff members would lose their jobs.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spoke to the district’s treasurer, David Stevens, who said the deficit will likely exist for a while.

If nothing changes, the cash balance is expected to dip into the negatives come 2028.

Inflation and excessive hiring caused the budget deficit, Stevens said.

In an attempt to correct the deficit, the district is eliminating five positions. Those include the director of human resources, two administrative assistants, an accounts payable specialist, and a custodian.

Stevens said he wants things to change as soon as possible because if they continue down this path, the state could step in.

