Ohio Emergency Operations Center activated ahead of total solar eclipse

OHIO — The Ohio Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has been activated ahead of the total solar eclipse, according to a spokesperson from Governor Mike DeWine’s office.

The center has been activated to support local communities before, during, and after the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.

“There is no better place to experience the eclipse than in Ohio, the Birthplace of Aviation and the heart of aerospace,” DeWine said. “While we are confident that our local communities have fully prepared for the influx of spectators, having our Emergency Operations Center at the ready will allow us to immediately respond if any unexpected needs arise.”

The EOC activation follows DeWine’s executive order that directs all departments and agencies to be prepared to support local communities during the eclipse, the spokesperson said.

On Sunday, staff members from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Emergency Management Agency, Ohio Adjutant General’s Department (Ohio National Guard), Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, and more will gather in Columbus to organize resources.

Since 2021, the Ohio EMA has been working with state, local, and private partners to prepare for the increased demands for gas, food, shelter, traffic, and cell phone service.

“We usually don’t have this much notice for a large-scale event, but the eclipse has been hundreds of years in the making, so that helped make our jobs a little easier. Our EOC teams will be watching traffic cameras, weather radar, and monitoring local needs through contact with our county partners, and we stand ready to provide resources as needed,” Ohio Emergency Management Agency Director Sima Merick said.

OSHP will increase staffing levels and activate its aviation unit to better emergency response and traffic safety services on Ohio’s highways.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is also going to increase its staffing levels at its 23 state parks and five wildlife areas in or near the path of totality, the spokesperson said.

To help with traffic control, the Ohio Department of Transportation will be fully staffed on April 8.

Roadwork on ODOT-maintained roads will be restricted ahead of, during, and after the eclipse to decrease traffic backups.

Where possible, existing work zones have been reduced in size. The following locations were not able to be adjusted and drivers should anticipate longer delays:

I-75 in Dayton and Cincinnati

I-475 in Toledo

I-70/71 in downtown Columbus

I-70 in Zanesville

I-76/I-77/SR-8 in Akron

Ohio Turnpike at milepost 185.6 in Summit County (Tinkers Creek Bridge)

Ohio Eclipse Roadwork Ohio Eclipse Roadwork (Governor Mike DeWine's office)

