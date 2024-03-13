‘Not worth your life;’ Officials urging people to stay safe on roads during total solar eclipse

MORAINE — We are less than a month away from the total solar eclipse, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol and other safety officials are getting prepared.

The Miami Valley is in the path of totality and various communities expect tens of thousands of visitors.

“We are predicted to see somewhere between 125 thousand to five hundred thousand additional folks come into the state. It’s important to remember there are already 7.2 million Ohioans in the path of totality living there already,” EMA Regional Supervisor, Phil Clayton said.

This increase in people is why several Ohio road and emergency agencies want people to prepare for worst-case scenarios ahead of time.

“One of the best things people can do is come early, stay late. We also want to make sure that motorists have full tanks of gas. That they’ve charged their EVS and make sure you have water, snacks, emergency kits in your car and of course a paper map,” Mandi Dillion, with the Ohio Department of Transportation, said.

ODOT will be treating this eclipse like any other major holiday. If you do see crews working, remember to move over a lane to give them space.

Ohio State Highway Patrol wants people to remember to not wear their eclipse glasses while driving or pull over to the side of the road to watch it.

“Remember stopping along the side of the road and exit ramps is prohibited and it’s also unsafe. If you miss it you miss it. I know it’s a rare event but it’s not worth your life,” OSHP Sgt Tyler Ross said.

Once the eclipse is over they are expecting to see a mass amount of people leave at one time.

“Expect delays, adopt a patient mindset and consider staying longer post eclipse to avoid congestion,” Sgt Ross said.

Sgt Ross said they will have all of their troopers on deck spread out throughout the entire state and prepared to help people in every way they can. Officials suggest to show up early and leave late.

