Parks to close vehicle traffic this weekend in Riverside ahead of total solar eclipse

RIVERSIDE — The City of Riverside will be closing its parks to vehicle traffic this weekend.

The city announced on social media that starting Friday it will close its parks to vehicle traffic until Monday.

“The City of Riverside will close its parks (Community, Drennen, Rohrer, and Shellabarger) to vehicular traffic beginning Friday, April 5, 2024, and reopening them on Monday, April 8, 2024,” the city said in a statement.

They added that this will not impact pedestrian traffic or any scheduled events.

The city stated the closure is to prevent campers and recreation vehicles from parking overnight in their parks.

They also said that the parks are “not equipped to handle overnight travelers who may be arriving for the eclipse, nor does it allow for overnight stays.”

