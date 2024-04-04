City council considering state of emergency in Riverside ahead of total solar eclipse

RIVERSIDE — Monday’s total solar eclipse has a city council considering declaring a weeklong state of emergency.

The City of Riverside is considering declaring “a temporary state of emergency during the total eclipse event,” at tonight’s city council meeting, according to the council’s meeting agenda.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is previewing the measure LIVE this morning on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

The city is expecting large crowds to get a glimpse of totality.

Several activities are planned at the Air Force Museum, and they will be also travelers expected to go to Eastwood Metropark, according to the city’s website.

“The City of Riverside, along with other communities within a 124-mile band in the state of Ohio, will experience a total solar eclipse beginning at around 3:09 p.m. and lasting a little over two minutes,” the city said. “The City of Riverside is expected to more than double its population for this event.”

Hershovitz says the state of emergency would start at midnight on April 5 and last until midnight on April 12.

It would allow the city to essentially use all its emergency abilities and tap into its preparedness plans.

The measure would also give the city manager the ability to make necessary decisions.

The Riverside City Council will vote on the measure at tonight’s meeting.

It is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. later this evening.

