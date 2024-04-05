Local

Will we have clear skies for the eclipse?

By WHIO Staff

In this Aug. 21, 2017, file photo, the moon transits the sun during the 2017 total solar eclipse, as seen from Weiser, Idaho. (Kyle Green/Idaho Statesman via TNS via Getty Images)

The total solar eclipse will pass through the Miami Valley in just a matter of days and Storm Center 7′s Nick Dunn has the latest forecast.

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney is continuing to monitor the forecast for the eclipse on Monday. He’ll have the latest impacts starting on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Eclipse WX Eclipse WX (WHIO)

The most recent forecast models show the chance for sun is increasing, but some show lingering cloud coverage.

Storm Center 7 will continue to monitor trends as April 8th approaches.

Eclipse WX Eclipse WX (WHIO)

As of Friday, confidence is medium as forecasting cloud cover in a specific one-to-three-hour window is difficult as things change quickly.

We will continue to follow this story.

Eclipse WX Eclipse WX (WHIO)


