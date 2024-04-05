Will we have clear skies for the eclipse?

The total solar eclipse will pass through the Miami Valley in just a matter of days and Storm Center 7′s Nick Dunn has the latest forecast.

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney is continuing to monitor the forecast for the eclipse on Monday. He’ll have the latest impacts starting on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Eclipse WX Eclipse WX (WHIO)

The most recent forecast models show the chance for sun is increasing, but some show lingering cloud coverage.

Storm Center 7 will continue to monitor trends as April 8th approaches.

As of Friday, confidence is medium as forecasting cloud cover in a specific one-to-three-hour window is difficult as things change quickly.

We will continue to follow this story.

