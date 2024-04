DAYTON — On Friday, April 5, 2024, WHIO-TV will be giving away thousands of sunglasses to be used to view the total eclipse on Monday, April 8.

The event will take place from 4 pm -7 pm on the WHIO-TV/Cox Media Group Ohio property, which is located at 1611 S. Main Street in Dayton.

Each person will receive 2 pairs of glasses or up to 6 pairs per vehicle.

The map below shows where the drive-through event will be and how to maneuver around the property.

WHIO-TV Eclipse Glasses Giveaway

