Bridge reopens after 8 train cars derail, 1 falls into Ohio creek

CINCINNATI — A bridge is back open after several train cars derailed in Ohio Saturday night.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Cincinnati Police responded to a train derailment near West 6th and Evans Streets around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

CSX operated the train cars and carried a shipment of new automobiles before it derailed, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Some of the train cars hit the support columns for the 6th Street Viaduct. One disconnected and fell into Mills Creek, Cincinnati Police said.

They also told WCPO that there were no hazardous materials on the train cars.

No one was hurt.

ODOT bridge inspectors shut down the 6th Street Viaduct, but it has reopened, WLWT TV reports.

CSX said in a statement that the train in the creek has been recovered.

“CSX immediately activated its emergency response procedures and deployed containment boom into the creek as a precaution,” they told WCPO. “Around 7 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, response crews observed an unknown quantity of a petroleum mixture in the creek. Crews are continuing to monitor containment measures and have observed no new impacts to the creek while actively working to recover the product.”

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

