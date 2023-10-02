Bomb threat evacuates Caterpillar facility

CLAYTON — A bomb threat has been reported at the Caterpillar facility in Clayton.

The threat was reported at the facility on Hoke Road at approximately 11:11 a.m.., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

Dispatchers said the building had been evacuated.

Crews are on the scene and are currently awaiting K-9 teams to arrive.

We'll provide updates as we learn more.

