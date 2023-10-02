One injured after attempted robbery, shooting Sunday morning

DAYTON — One person was injured after an attempted robbery Sunday morning, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Steven Bauer.

>> At least 1 arrest made following Signal 99 issued by Dayton Police Sunday morning

On Oct. 1, after 10:20 a.m., police officers and medics were dispatched to the 4000 block of Prescott Avenue on a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers and medics found a 39-year-old victim, who was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Bauer said.

The victim said three males wearing masks attempted to rob him.

Dayton Police’s Violent Offender Unit is investigating this incident, Bauer said.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact (937) 333-1232 to speak with a detective.

To remain anonymous but still report information, contact Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867.

















©2023 Cox Media Group