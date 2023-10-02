Ohio AG: Former UD administrator among over 100 arrested in statewide human trafficking sting

DAYTON — A recent statewide crackdown on human trafficking has led to the arrest of over 100 people, including a former employee of a local university and members of the United States Air Force.

“Operation Buyer’s Remorse” was a weeklong crackdown that sought to arrest those trying to buy sex and to identify survivors of human trafficking, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

The weeklong operation led to the arrest of nearly 150 “johns” seeking to buy sex. They were charged with engaging in prostitution, according to Yost’s office. Two others were arrested for seeking sex with minors, while six were arrested for promoting prostitution. Others were arrested for illegally possessing narcotics and/or firearms.

In total 160 people, ranging from 17 to 84 years old, were arrested, including Michael Masterson, of Dayton; Shawn Ryken, of Dayton; Ramesh Karki, of Richmond, Indiana; and Anil Wagle, of Richmond, Indiana.

Yost told News Center 7′s John Bedell Monday morning that Masterson was an administrator at the University of Dayton.

“The Director of Excellence at the University of Dayton was one of the ‘johns’ charged. And candidly, I am shocked by the number of educated, disciplined, successful people that turned up in these stings like him. They know better,” Yost told Bedell.

News Center 7 reached out to the university and was told Masterson is a “former faculty member.”

“The University does not comment on individual personnel matters or ongoing investigations. The University considers this a law enforcement issue and defers to their handling of it,” University of Dayton officials said.

Ryken was identified by Yost’s office as a staff sergeant with the U.S. Air Force and Karki was identified as a professor at Indiana University.

The Montgomery County Human Trafficking Task Force also arrested Jason Goins, of Washington, D.C. Goins was identified as a major from the U.S. Air Force.

Nearly 100 law enforcement agencies from across the state worked together from Sept. 25-30 to “stem the demand that fuels human trafficking.”

“The success of this operation is measured not only by the number of arrests but also by the resources offered to survivors of human trafficking and the intelligence gathered that will propel long-term investigations forward,” Yost said Monday.

