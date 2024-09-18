Body pulled from Great Miami River in May identified as 57-year-old man

MORAINE — The body found in the Great Miami River in May has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the body as 57-year-old Jose Manuel Tapia Deleon.

His cause of death was drowning, according to the coroner’s office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Moraine Police were called to the river near the 3300 block of East River Road near the Dayton Boat Club shortly before 9 a.m.

“I was on the water and I found a body,” a 911 caller told dispatchers.

“We got out here with our fire department, the Moraine Fire Department, and did find a male that was obviously deceased in the river,” Moraine Sgt. Andrew Parish said.

Parish noted that they were investigating a missing persons report from earlier this month, but could not confirm if this was the individual from that case.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

