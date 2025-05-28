Body of deputy shot, killed in line of duty returns to Morrow County; procession began in Dayton

DAYTON — A procession to honor an Ohio deputy shot and killed on the job began in Dayton Wednesday morning.

News Center 7 was there as law enforcement and other people lined the streets to pay their respects to Morrow County Deputy Daniel Sherrer as his body departed the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

A law enforcement escort led the procession of Sherrer’s body from the coroner’s office to a funeral home in Mount Gilead.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Sherrer was shot as he responded to a domestic dispute late Monday.

Court records obtained by our news partners, WBNS, showed Sherrer arrived at the address in Marengo and spoke with a neighbor. They said the suspect, 53-year-old Brian Wilson, had a gun and shot it multiple times.

Sherrer went to Wilson’s house and found him sitting on the porch with a firearm in his hand. The 54-year-old allegedly told him not to come onto the porch.

WBNS reported that Sherrer attempted to talk to Wilson in an effort to de-escalate the situation.

Court documents state Sherrer could be seen on body camera video stepping back as Wilson threatened to kill him if he came around the corner.

Sherrer continued to try and de-escalate the situation, but Wilson allegedly threatened him again.

The affidavit obtained by WBNS then stated Wilson went up to Sherrer, who was standing on the stairs, and gunfire was exchanged.

Sherrer was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Wilson was also shot and suffered serious injuries. He’s since been charged with aggravated murder.

The 31-year-old was a four-year veteran with the sheriff’s office. This was his first law enforcement job.

Morrow County Sheriff John Hinton described Sherrer as someone who always had a smile on his face and was never in a bad mood.

“He came to work every day. He loved his community. He loved his job,” Hinton said. “It’s unfortunate that we’re here today to talk about this.”

Hinton also called Sherrer a “godsend” for their office.

