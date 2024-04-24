Blue Berry Café holds grand opening at new Greene County location

BELLBROOK — The Blue Berry Café has opened its new location in Greene County.

The public was welcomed Wednesday morning at the 100 block of West Franklin Street in Bellbrook, right across the street from the old location.

News Center 7 previously reported that the Blue Berry Cafe closed its restaurant at 72 Bellbrook Plaza last fall and crews began work at the new location.

It will not only feature a fresh look but have more seating.

Longtime café fans don’t have to worry because this location will have the same menu, including the Muffin Man’s muffins.

The restaurant said on social media Tuesday that the first 50 adult guests got a special 20th-anniversary gift.

If you have questions, want to call ahead for seating, or make a reservation, call (937)-848-5900.

If you want to place a takeout order, call (937)-848-8505.

