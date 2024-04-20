Blue Berry Café to open new Bellbrook location soon

BELLBROOK — Blue Berry Café is close to being new again.

Friday the owner invited News Center 7′s James Brown to take a look around.

It closed its restaurant at 72 Bellbrook Plaza last fall and started work on a new place across the street at 129 W Franklin St.

Along with a fresh look, the new location will now have more seating.

It will have the same menu, including the Muffin Man’s muffins people love so much.

Right now, the cafe is doing takeout and is looking to open the dining room on April 24.

Earlier this year, it opened its second location on West Dorothy Lane where the old Golden Nugget Pancake House used to be.





