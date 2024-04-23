Blue Berry Café announces grand opening of Bellbrook location

BELLBROOK — Blue Berry Café announced the grand opening of its Belbrook location, according to a social media post.

The café will officially open its door at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This location can be found at 129 W Franklin St.

Last fall, its restaurant at 72 Bellbrook Plaza closed and crews started work at the new location.

The new location will not only feature a fresh look but will also have more seating.

Longtime café fans don’t have to worry because this location will have the same menu, including the Muffin Man’s muffins.

The first 50 adult guests to sit in the dining room will receive a 20th-anniversary gift, the post said.

If you have questions, want to call ahead for seating, or make a reservation, call (937)-848-5900.

If you want to place a takeout order, call (937)-848-8505.





