Bill that would limit student’s access to cell phones in school takes next steps to becoming law

A bill that bans all cell phone use by students during school hours was passed by the Senate and is another step closer to becoming law.

Senate Bill 158 passed in the Senate with 30 yes votes to only two no votes. The bill calls for all public school districts to adopt a policy that would prohibit students to use cell phones during the school day.

The bill still needs to be introduced and passed by the House before it would head to Governor Mike DeWine’s desk to be signed into law.

If the bill were to pass the House, it would likely be signed by DeWine, as he posted support for the Senate’s passing of the bill Wednesday. DeWine has also previously voiced support for the bill to become law, as previously reported on News Center 7.

DeWine posted on X Wednesday that he “commends the Ohio Senate for passing Senate Bill 158.”

I commend the Ohio Senate for passing Senate Bill 158, a significant step forward in enhancing students’ focus and well-being in the classroom. By prohibiting cell phone use during school hours, this legislation aims to reduce distractions, limit cyberbullying, and foster better… — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 14, 2025

Some Miami Valley schools have already implemented measures designed to limit student cell phone usage during the day, as previously reported on News Center 7.

Districts, including Beavercreek City Schools, started using Yondr pouches to hold students’ cell phones during the school day.

“We think it’s a great move for our schools to remove probably one of the biggest distractions our kids face every day,” Paul Otten, Beavercreek City Schools superintendent, said.

