DeWine supports proposed bill aimed at banning students from using cellphones during school day

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said Tuesday that he supports a proposed bill in the statehouse that would ban student use of cellphones during the school day.

News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher spoke to local school districts about the policies they have in place. Hear about the differences they’re seeing tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Senate Bill 158 would “ban all cellular telephone use by students during the instructional day.”

“It’s clear that we need to get cellphones out of our classrooms,” DeWine said.

The bill is an extension of what DeWine asked of districts around this time last year: to find a plan for cellphone use in schools.

