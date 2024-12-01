Big Ten fines Buckeyes, Wolverines $100K each for large postgame fight

COLUMBUS — The Big Ten has fined Ohio State and Michigan $100,000 each after a large fight broke out between the teams on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fight started when Michigan tried to place a flag midfield in Ohio Stadium after their 13-10 win.

TRENDING STORIES:

Video shows Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer grabbed the flag and ripped it off the pole before walking away.

Dozens of players from both teams were involved.

Officers representing Ohio and Michigan had to use pepper spray to separate the players, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #9 President Lt. Brian Steel said an Ohio State officer was injured and transported to the hospital, according to WBNS-10. They have since been released.

Big Ten said these fines are due to the teams violating the conference’s sportsmanship policy.

“Not only did the actions of both teams violate fundamental elements of sportsmanship such as respect and civility, the nature of the incident also jeopardized the safety of participants and bystanders,” the conference said.

The conference said they will have no further comment on this incident.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



