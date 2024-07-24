‘A big occasion;’ Defibrillators now required in Ohio public, charter schools

OHIO — A bill that requires automated external defibrillators (AED) in all Ohio schools was signed into law on Tuesday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, an AED saved a Stebbins High School student’s life when she suffered cardiac arrest at track practice in 2023.

Ebonie Sherwood had to get a new heart and was at UC Medical Center for almost two months.

An AED also saved Kilburn Worthington High School student Canen Dickman’s life after he collapsed at soccer practice.

Dickman was with Governor Mike DeWine as he signed House Bill 47 into law.

The bill not only requires AEDs to be in every public and chartered non-public school in Ohio, but also all municipally owned or operated sports and recreation venues.

DeWine signed the bill about an hour north of Dayton, at Kilburn Worthington High School.

Dickman said an AED and CPR saved his life.

“We hope, the passing of this bill will save lives, just as mine was saved because if it weren’t for AED and CPR training in our school, I wouldn’t be here. Thank you, Governor DeWine,” Dickman said.

According to the American Heart Association, sudden cardiac arrest is the number one killer of student-athletes.

“There’s few times that when we sign a bill, we pretty much know that by enacting this bill it will in fact save lives, so this is a big occasion,” DeWine said.

