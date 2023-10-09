Big change for drivers this week on I-75 in Montgomery County

MORAINE — Drivers are dealing with new lane changes this week on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County.

The changes are due to the major construction project in Moraine and drivers may want to allow themselves extra time for the morning commute.

She says this project has been going on since the spring.

She says this project has been going on since the spring.

Drivers can expect some lane closures on Interstate 75 between State Route 725 and U.S. 35 in both directions now through October 21.

The closures are meant to shift traffic to the outside lanes while construction crews remove the concrete barrier south of Dryden Road, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

The new traffic pattern will include three lanes of traffic in each direction. This project includes new pavement, storm sewers, lighting, and minor bridge repairs.

Robertson also says drivers are dealing with three big ramp closures.

The ramp from Dixie Drive to Northbound Interstate 75 has been closed since August 30 but is expected to reopen soon.

However, the ramps from Dryden Road to both North and Southbound I-75 will stay closed until work wraps up in July 2025.

Drivers are also dealing with nightly lane closures between U.S. 35 and State Route 725 between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The entire construction project is expected to be finished in the summer of 2025.

We will continue to provide updates on any changes to the I-75 Moraine construction project.

