Lane changes coming to I-75 construction zone Sunday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Drivers are going to be seeing a new traffic pattern on Interstate 75 starting on Sunday.

As construction continues on the interstate, road crews will be shifting traffic patterns to the right in both directions starting Sunday through Saturday, Oct. 21.

>> Woman intentionally hits man with SUV in Xenia, police say

Crews will be removing the concrete barrier south of Dryden Road, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

There will still be three lanes of traffic in each direction on I-75.

Tune into News Center 7 Daybreak before you head out to work Monday to get the latest on the new traffic pattern.

© 2023 Cox Media Group