Local sheriff’s office issues warning about phone scam

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office has issued a warning about a phone scam.

>>15-year-old shot during drive-by shooting in Dayton

The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports about someone identifying themselves as a sheriff’s deputy, the county wrote on social media.

The scammer calls a potential victim and says that there are “significant fines due to not fulfilling certain legal obligations.”

The sheriff’s office says at no time would their office call and solicit money for fines or accept payments over the phone.

They add if anyone receives a call from anyone identifying themselves from their department and accepting fine payments over the phone, it is a scam.

The sheriff’s department says it is currently investigating and encourages anyone with information to contact their office.

©2023 Cox Media Group