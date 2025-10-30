Bengals QB Joe Flacco ’50-50’ with shoulder injury, coach says

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco could miss Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

NFL insider Ian Rapoport said that Flacco is dealing with an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that Flacco did not practice on Wednesday.

“We’ll see what we can potentially get out of him (today),” Taylor said. “We’ll just work through the week. I think right now it’s probably at 50-50 on what will end up [happening] on Sunday.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Flacco was injured in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

He went to the locker room to get checked out but returned to the field for the Bengals’ final drive.

Flacco threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s upset loss to the Jets.

Cincinnati hosts Chicago at Paycor Stadium.

The game will be televised locally here on Channel 7.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group