OSHP investigating crash involving sheriff’s cruiser in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — State troopers responded to a crash involving a Montgomery County Sheriff’s cruiser early Thursday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) was dispatched around 2:15 a.m. to Needmore Road and N Dixie Drive on reports of a crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Memorial service scheduled for 18-year-old killed in head-on crash in Miami Co.
- Crash leaves semi dangling off side of I-75 in Dayton
- 1 hospitalized after shooting in Dayton neighborhood
The dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that a sheriff’s cruiser was involved in the crash.
No injuries were reported.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash.
We will continue to follow this developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group