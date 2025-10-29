Semi crash closes all lanes on I-75 SB in Dayton

DAYTON — A crash involving a semi has shut down the southbound lanes of I-75 in Dayton.
Dayton police and fire were called to a crash on I-75 Southbound near State Route 4 around 7:10 pm, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Local restaurant to open new location in Greene County
- ‘Overwrought with emotion;’ Neighbor speaks out after double murder-suicide in Miami Valley
- Coach injured during high school football game in Ohio
The Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras show all southbound lanes closed and police diverting drivers to the contraflow lane.
We have a News Center 7 crew on the way to the scene, and we will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group