Bengals overcome Joe Burrow injury; rally to beat Jaguars

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals rallied with their backup quarterback to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 31-27, on Sunday in their 2025 home opener.

Bengals’ starting quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a toe injury in the second quarter and did not return.

Backup quarterback Jake Browning came in relief and passed for 241 yards. He scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard sneak with 18 seconds left.

Cincinnati improves to 2-0 for the first time since 2018.

The Jaguars opened the scoring with a 9-yard touchdown catch by Dyami Brown to take a 7-0 lead. Ja’Marr Chase’s 4-yard touchdown reception tied the game at 7-7 after one quarter.

Trevor Lawrence’s eight-yard touchdown pass to Bhayshui Tuten reclaimed the lead for Jacksonville, 14-7. Burrow got injured on an Arik Armstead with 9:02 left in the second quarter. The teams exchanged field goals as the Jaguars led, 17-10, at halftime.

Browning threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Mitchell Tinsley to tie the game at 17-17 with 11:03 left in the third quarter.

Jacksonville took advantage of a Browning interception as Travis Etienne’s 11-yard touchdown catch reclaimed the advantage, 24-17. But the Bengals answered as Browning connected with Tee Higgins for a 42-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 24-24 after three quarters.

Cam Little’s 25-yard field goal put the Jaguars ahead, 27-24, with 11:43 left in the fourth quarter.

Browning threw his second interception of the game with 5:22 left, and Jacksonville took over at Cincinnati’s 22-yard line. The Bengals stopped the Jaguars on downs and took over at their eight-yard line with 3:47 remaining.

They faced a fourth and five with 1:54 left, but Jacksonville rookie Travis Hunter was called for defensive pass interference to give the Bengals a first down. Cincinnati drove to the one-yard line and Browning scored with 18 seconds left.

Cincinnati’s next game will be on Sept. 21 when they go on the road to play the Minnesota Vikings.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

