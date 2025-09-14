Local city preparing for annual mum festival

TIPP CITY — Tipp City is getting ready for its annual Mum Festival.

This year’s festival will take place from Sept. 26 to 28, with a “Mums are in the Air” theme, according to a festival spokesperson.

“This festival is more than just a weekend event, it’s a celebration of everything that makes Tipp City feel like home,” President of the Tipp City Mum Festival Kathy Taylor said. “With this year’s theme, Mums are in the Air, we’re honoring the joyful energy that lifts our community every fall. It’s a tradition that continues to grow with heart and pride.”

The festival is located at 225 Parkwood Drive and will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The spokesperson said all community members and visitors are invited to join in on the fun.

There will be over 250 vendor booths, the Mum Festival 5K/Walk, a parade, several family-friendly performances, and more.

For more information about the annual Mum Festival, click here.

