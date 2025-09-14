Right lanes blocked due to grass fire on I-70 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Firefighters responded to a grass fire on Interstate 70 on Sunday.

Huber Heights firefighters responded around 4:09 p.m. to a grass fire on I-70 westbound near I-75.

ODOT cameras show the right lanes are blocked on I-70 WB between State Route 202 and I-70.

An iWitness7 viewer, Kayden Wells, sent News Center7 a cell phone video.

It shows smoke in the area as firefighters worked to extinguish a fire.

Grass fire on I-70

