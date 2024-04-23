Bengals offensive lineman announces engagement to social media star

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Bengals player has announced his engagement to a social media star.

>>Joe Mixon says goodbye to Bengals fans after Texans trade becomes official

Bengals guard Cody Ford is engaged to TikTok star Tianna Robillard.

She uploaded the proposal on her social media accounts.

Video and pictures on her Instagram account show that it happened in a candle-filled room.

“I get to spend forever with you?! Best day of my life,” Robillard wrote in the video’s caption, to which Ford replies, “Best night of my life.”

Ford also posted images of the proposal on his Instagram account, including the moment he slipped on the ring.

“Forever. I Love you so much, T,” he wrote in the caption.

>>Bengals earn mixed grades in latest NFLPA Report Card

The couple made their relationship public on social media in January 2023 when Ford shared photos from one of their outings together.

Ford started playing for the Bengals in 2023 after signing as a free agent.

He played in all 17 games last season and served as a sixth offensive lineman and reserve guard.

©2024 Cox Media Group