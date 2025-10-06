Bengals fall to Lions at home; extend losing streak to 3 games

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals fell behind early against the Detroit Lions and did not catch up in a 37-24 loss at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Jake Browning threw three fourth-quarter passes, including two to Ja-Marr Chase.

The Lions never trailed as two players returned to the Cincinnati area.

David Montgomery, a former Mount Healthy High School quarterback, threw for a touchdown and ran for another.

Derrick Barnes, from Covington, Kentucky, sealed the game for Detroit by sacking Browning for a safety with 1:54 left.

The Bengals fall to 2-3 overall. They have now lost three straight games.

The Lions jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Sam LaPorta. Montgomery found Brock Wright for a three-yard score in the second quarter to increase it to 14-0.

Evan McPherson made a 50-yard field goal as the first half ended to put Cincinnati on the board as they trailed, 14-3, at halftime.

Detroit scored twice in the third quarter. Goff threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jahmyr Gibbs, and Montgomery’s eight-yard run increased it to 28-3 after three quarters.

The Bengals rallied in the fourth quarter when Chase caught touchdown passes of 15 and 64 yards to cut the deficit to 28-17 with 10:22 remaining. The Lions took five minutes off the clock on their next possession. Goff capped with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Isaac TeSlaa to expand it to 35-17.

Tee Higgins added another touchdown to cut it to 35-24 with 3:01 left. Cincinnati failed to recover the onside kick and forced Detroit to punt. But the Lions pinned them down to the seven-yard line. Barnes sacked Browning on the next play in the end zone.

Browning threw for 251 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. Ja’Marr Chase caught nine passes for 110 yards and two scores.

Cincinnati will play at Green Bay on October 12. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m.

