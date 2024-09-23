Bar stays open after car runs into front window in Ohio

MENTOR — A bar stayed open after a car ran into a front window in Ohio early Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A customer was arriving at Toth’s Place in Mentor and having issues with their car’s brakes as it pulled into a parking spot, the manager told CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

The bar posted a picture of the damage on social media.

TRENDING STORIES:

The car shattered the bar’s front window.

No one was hurt.

The bar was open as scheduled on Sunday.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



