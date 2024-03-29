Ballistic protective vests purchased for Springfield first responders

SPRINGFIELD — Local first responders can now wear ballistic protective vests while responding to calls.
The Springfield Fire-Rescue Division posted to social media saying, “This step is unfortunately necessary as violence against first responders is on the increase.”
The vests are blue with bright gold lettering identifying the person as a firefighter or an EMS provider.
The division said they purchased enough so that every firefighter on duty would have one available to wear for their protection.
