Local

Ballistic protective vests purchased for Springfield first responders

By WHIO Staff

Springfield Fire Rescue Division The Springfield Fire Rescue Division purchased ballistic protective vests for all firefighters and EMS personnel. (Matthew Smith/WHIO)

By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — Local first responders can now wear ballistic protective vests while responding to calls.

The Springfield Fire-Rescue Division posted to social media saying, “This step is unfortunately necessary as violence against first responders is on the increase.”

>> Suspected drunk driver arrested after calling 911 on herself, crashing into loading dock

The vests are blue with bright gold lettering identifying the person as a firefighter or an EMS provider.

The division said they purchased enough so that every firefighter on duty would have one available to wear for their protection.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article

Eclipse Watch 2024

Win $1,000,000 With WHIO's Battle Of The Brackets Challenge

Most Read