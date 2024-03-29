Ballistic protective vests purchased for Springfield first responders

SPRINGFIELD — Local first responders can now wear ballistic protective vests while responding to calls.

The Springfield Fire-Rescue Division posted to social media saying, “This step is unfortunately necessary as violence against first responders is on the increase.”

>> Suspected drunk driver arrested after calling 911 on herself, crashing into loading dock

The vests are blue with bright gold lettering identifying the person as a firefighter or an EMS provider.

The division said they purchased enough so that every firefighter on duty would have one available to wear for their protection.

©2024 Cox Media Group