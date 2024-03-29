Suspected drunk driver arrested after calling 911 on herself, crashing into loading dock

WESTLAKE — Ohio police busted a suspected drunk driver after she called 911 on herself to report that her vehicle crashed.

The 30-year-old Lakewood woman told dispatchers that she was in a ditch near Cedar Point, according to WOIO in Cleveland.

Westlake Police said her cell phone GPS indicated otherwise.

The woman was tracked down in Westlake and found her car nose-dived off a loading dock.

While she told police that she didn’t know how she ended up there, she did allegedly explain that she was drunk.

Officers arrested her for an OVI. Police said a breath test revealed that she was two times over the legal limit.

