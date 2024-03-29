1 dead, 16-year-old injured in shooting at house party near UC’s campus

CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting near the University of Cincinnati’s campus.

Police confirmed to our news partners at WCPO that shots were fired at a large house party around 11 a.m. on Thursday night. The party was in the 200 block of Fosdick Street.

Dujawn Samuel McDaniel Foster III, 21, was shot inside the house and died. Police don’t think Foster was a UC student.

A 16-year-old was shot in the arm, WCPO reported. They self-transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and are in stable condition.

Around the time of the shooting, UC Public Safety sent a message to students telling them to stay at their location as police responded to the emergency. An all-clear was given to students are 11:30 p.m.

Everyone involved in the shooting ran from the scene, police told WCPO. No suspects have been identified at this time.













