Man learns punishment for gas station shootout

DAYTON — A man facing a federal charge connected to a shootout at a local gas station has learned his sentence

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Walter Rodgers, 35, was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Rodgers has previously pleaded guilty to one count of illegally possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony crime.

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Rodgers was arrested following a shootout at the Sunoco gas station on E. Third Street in September 2025, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Police said two people fired weapons back and forth, some shots flying toward the convenience store, and others were exchanged in the parking lot between two men.

They believe there was an argument, while Rodgers claimed he was attacked without warning.

During the shootout, Rodgers allegedly stated, “I’m going to do y’all like I did Cierra,” according to court documents. Investigators believe that the statement was a reference to his former girlfriend, Cierra Chapman.

Chapman went missing from a Trotwood apartment complex in December 2022. Numerous searches organized by family and police have turned up no leads.

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