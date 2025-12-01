Man with ties to Cierra Chapman reaches plea for federal charge

DAYTON — The man facing a federal charge after a shootout at a Dayton gas station has reached a plea agreement.

Walter Rodgers, 35, is facing one count of illegally possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony crime, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Federal court records show that both parties reached a plea agreement on Nov. 21, and a hearing has been set for Dec. 12.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Rodgers was convicted of aggravated burglary and abduction.

The shootout happened at the Sunoco gas station on E. Third Street on the afternoon of Sept. 2.

“Rodgers allegedly ran inside the gas station after being shot at, retrieved a firearm from his bag and exited the Sunoco to return fire,” a release from the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio’s office stated.

Rodgers was shot and taken from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital.

He was arrested at the hospital and booked in the Montgomery County Jail on Sept. 6, according to online jail records.

A gun Rodgers reportedly possessed was found at the scene, covered in blood.

During the shootout, Rodgers allegedly stated, “I’m going to do y’all like I did Cierra,” according to court documents.

A spokesperson for the Southern District of Ohio’s office said this was a potential reference to Rodgers’ former girlfriend, Cierra Chapman.

As News Center 7 has previously reported, Chapman was reported missing in December 2022 and hasn’t been found.

Ohio Missing Adults Cierra Chapman has been missing since December 25, 2022 from Dayton, Ohio. She was last seen wearing a short-sleeved Tommy Hilfiger shirt, blue jeans, and black boots. She also has a tattoo on her neck that says "Jadden." (Ohio Attorney General's Office)

Rodgers faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of this new charge.

