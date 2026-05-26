17-year-old hurt in Darke County crash dies from injuries

DARKE COUNTY — A 17-year-old has died from injuries sustained in a crash last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jack Ballard, of Greenville, died Monday at Miami Valley Hospital, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Ballard was involved in a crash in the 6600 block of US-36 East shortly before 8 p.m. on Friday.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported, a 17-year-old, later identified as Ballard, was driving a Ford Maverick that crossed over the center and struck a Ford Fusion head-on.

The driver of the Fusion, a 35-year-old Gettysburg man, had to be extracted from the vehicle and transported to Miami Valley Hospital in serious condition.

There was also a 33-year-old Gettysburg woman inside the Fusion. Deputies said she was able to get out on her own and was later transported to Wayne Hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]