‘Honk if you’re safe;’ Baby goose reunites with family after falling into sewer

AKRON — A baby goose has been rescued after it fell into the sewer while taking a walk with its goose family.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

An Akron police officer was flagged down by a ‘frantic citizen’ Thursday afternoon, according to a social media post.

The citizen alerted the officer that the baby goose had fallen and was trapped, calling for help.

The officer called the Akron Fire Department, and the crew arrived on the scene within minutes, according to the post.

TRENDING STORIES:

The firefighters removed the top of the sewer and got down in there to save the baby goose.

Bringing the goose back up to safety, the goose scurried away and reunited with its ‘anxious mother,’ according to the post.

The two were happy to be together again.

Honk if You’re Safe! This afternoon, one of our officers was flagged down by a frantic citizen urgently pointing to a... Posted by Akron Police Department on Thursday, May 29, 2025

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group