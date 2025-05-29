2 popular fast food chains looking to open new locations in the region

DAYTON — Taco lovers and burger lovers alike will be happy to hear that two popular fast food restaurants are looking to open locations in the region.

A representative for Del Taco and Jack in the Box said the two restaurants are looking for qualified candidates interested in opening franchise locations in the Dayton area.

Del Taco’s Manager of Brand Content Shannon Garey said Dayton is a prime location for the two franchises.

“Dayton and the surrounding area present the ideal opportunity for Jack in the Box and Del Taco restaurants due to prime whitespace availability, demographic and psychographic profiles that meet our target, adjacency to existing markets, and favorable business conditions,” Garey said.

Although the restaurants are looking to expand, it was not confirmed when these new locations will open for business.

“While details of new locations are not finalized, Dayton is a priority market for our continued expansion in the Midwest,” Garey said.

