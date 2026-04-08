Amazon facility evacuated due to fire

WEST JEFFERSON — A roof fire prompted an evacuation at an Amazon facility in West Jefferson on Wednesday.

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Several agencies responded to a report of a fire at the Amazon facility located at 1550 W. Main St around 12:10 p.m., according to our news partners at WBNS.

A fire broke out on the roof of the building.

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The West Jefferson Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office helped evacuate employees from the facility.

Fire officials said that the fire was contained. The extent of the damage is unknown.

The Amazon employees were released for the remainder of the day.

No injuries were reported.

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