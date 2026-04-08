Alcohol suspected after SUV hits home, causes significant damage

DAYTON — A suspected drunk driver caused serious damage to a home after a crash in a Dayton neighborhood over the weekend.

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On April 5, officers and medics responded to the 200 block of W. Fairview Avenue around 7:15 p.m. after an SUV crashed into a home.

>>PHOTOS: Large hole in house after SUV hits home in Dayton

A Dodge Journey was traveling south, heading the wrong way on Marie Avenue, and failed to maintain control, striking a Jeep that was parked against the curb and unoccupied, according to a Dayton police spokesperson.

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The Dodge continued going the wrong way, crossed West Fairview Avenue, drove over the curb, up the embankment, and onto the porch of a home.

The driver hit the home, causing structural damage.

The 65-year-old driver was not hurt but is suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

A family was also inside when the vehicle slammed into the home.

The driver was cited for the crash.

No one was hurt.

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