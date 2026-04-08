Officers investigating after 16-year-old boy found shot in Troy neighborhood

TROY — Officers continue to investigate after a 16-year-old boy was found shot in a Troy neighborhood on Tuesday night.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz has the latest information LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: 16-year-old boy flown to hospital after being shot in Troy

Officers responded just before 9 p.m. to the 500 block of Locust Lane on a reported shooting, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

When our news crew arrived on Tuesday night, a portion of the street was blocked off by crime scene tape, and several police cruisers were at the scene.

Troy Police Chief Shawn McKinney said that officers found a 16-year-old boy lying on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center, but later flown to another area hospital, according to a social media post.

“At this point, it is being investigated as a felonious assault,” McKinney told our news crew on Tuesday night. “The victim has been identified as a 16-year-old male at this point.”

He added that they have not arrested any suspects.

We will continue to follow this story.

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