Authorities investigating reports of shooting in Troy neighborhood

TROY — Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting in a Troy neighborhood Tuesday night, a Miami County dispatcher confirmed.
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The incident was reported in the 500 block of Locust Lane just before 9 p.m.
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The dispatcher said Troy police, Miami County sheriff’s deputies and medics responded to the scene.
News Center 7 crews on scene said a portion of the street is blocked by crime scene tape and several Troy police cruisers.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
We will continue to follow this story.
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