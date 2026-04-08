Ohio business owner gets prison time for illegal SNAP usage

CLEVELAND — An Ohio business owner will spend time behind bars for abusing federal benefits, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

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Rup Chhetri was sentenced to 18 months in prison and to pay back $63,000 on March 25.

He was sentenced for illegal use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, money laundering, and theft.

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Chhetri owns Sagarmatha Home Décor in Cleveland, according to our affiliate.

The Ohio Investigative Unit found that Chhetri traded SNAP benefits for cash to buy business inventory and other personal items.

He reportedly spent more than $17,000 in benefits on products for the store, according to WOIO-19 TV.

Chhetri is permanently disqualified from getting future SNAP benefits, according to the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

The department encourages EBT cardholders to take precautions as SNAP fraud cases are increasing.

Food stamp fraud cases can be reported on the department’s website.

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