Remains found on vacant property in Preble Co.

PREBLE COUNTY — Deputies are investigating after skeletal remains were found on a property in Preble County.
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Investigators responded to the 7700 block of Eaton Lewisburg Road on April 7 around 8:15 p.m after people on the property found possible remains.
The remains were found in a small building on the property.
They are believed to be those of a male and have been there for some time, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.
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The property is currently unoccupied.
The remains were taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for examination.
The case remains under investigation.
We will continue to follow this story.
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