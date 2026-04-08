Remains found on vacant property in Preble Co.

PREBLE COUNTY — Deputies are investigating after skeletal remains were found on a property in Preble County.

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Investigators responded to the 7700 block of Eaton Lewisburg Road on April 7 around 8:15 p.m after people on the property found possible remains.

The remains were found in a small building on the property.

They are believed to be those of a male and have been there for some time, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

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The property is currently unoccupied.

The remains were taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for examination.

The case remains under investigation.

We will continue to follow this story.

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