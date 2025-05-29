Over 100 shoppers line up for discount store grand opening at former Big Lots location

TROTWOOD — A new discount retailer moved into an old Big Lots building and hosted over 150 shoppers for its grand opening Thursday.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins spoke with shoppers and employees about the store’s highly anticipated grand opening on News Center 7 at 5:30.

Forman Mills opened its doors at 5009 Salem Avenue to the Trotwood community within 90 days of the former Big Lots location closing.

The grand opening Wednesday hosted eager shoppers awaiting the opportunity to roam the 25,000 square feet of discount clothes and jewelry.

Desiree Atkins works for Forman Mills’ marketing department and said the first person was in line at 6:30 a.m.

Trotwood shopper Debra Allen said she was one of the 150 who waited.

“The line was all the way back to Salem Ave. People were wanting to get inside the store,” Allen said.

Allen said after living in Trotwood for over 40 years, she is happy to see the community out supporting new businesses and what they bring to the area.

“Trotwood is growing again. I’ve seen [Trotwood] at its most preposterous and at its decline, and this shows we are growing,” Allen said.

Atkins said she’s glad Forman Mills is bringing new life to the city.

“Customers told me how much this store was needed here and there’s not much going on. So we’re just happy to fulfill the needs of the community and serve the underserved,” Atkins said.

