Baby girl found dead inside cloth bag on Ohio driveway

CLEVELAND — A baby girl was found dead on a driveway in northern Ohio over the weekend.

The baby was found in Cleveland’s West Boulevard neighborhood, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland.

The discovery came after police responded to a suspected overdose around 2:17 a.m.

When police got to the scene, medics were treating a 39-year-old woman for an “altered mental status” that was believed to be from an unknown substance.

Officers then learned that the woman had recently given birth and that the baby might be nearby, WOIO reported.

The baby was found inside a cloth shopping bag on the driveway and then pronounced dead at the scene.

The mother, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The baby’s cause of death has not been determined at this time.

