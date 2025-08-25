$50K scratch-off lottery ticket bought at area convenience store

MIDDLETOWN — A $50,000 scratch-off lottery ticket was bought at an area convenience store.
A person in Middletown won $50,000 on the Ohio Lottery Scratch-Off Bingo Times 25, according to the Ohio Lottery.
The winning ticket was sold at Yankee Station, located at 3228 Yanke Rd in Middletown.
After mandatory state and federal taxes totaling 28%, the winner will receive $36,000.
Bingo Times 25 is a $5 scratch-off with a top prize of $100,000.
As of Aug. 21, there are five top prizes remaining in the game.
