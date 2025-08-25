911 callers describe moment FedEx truck rolled over in deadly crash

DAYTON — Several 911 callers described the moments a semi flipped onto its side and landed on State Route 4 in Dayton on Sunday.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson has the latest information and describes what 911 callers saw when the crash happened tonight on News Center at 11:00.

As reported on News Center at 6:00, the crash happened in the area of Interstate 75 and State Route 4 around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The highway reopened just before 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Dayton Police said in a social media post that a FedEx truck flipped onto its side.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office also confirmed to News Center 7 that they responded to the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

News Center 7 obtained several 911 calls from a public records request. The callers claimed to have seen the crash when it happened.

“It rolled down,” the caller said. “It rolled down the hill onto State Route 4.”

We will continue to update this developing story.

